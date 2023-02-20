‘We intercept over 1,200 password attacks every second; the number is only increasing,’ says Microsoft

February 20, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

Microsoft said on Monday that it intercepted over 1,200 password attacks every second and this number was only on the rise.

There has been an increase in cyber threats, compounded by economic uncertainty, and to combat these threats, organisations need to step up their identity security measures, the company said.

Multifactor authentication was being used more frequently by cyber criminals to get basic authentication and manipulate users into giving up their credentials or second factors and this scenario emphasised the need for adopting a Defense in Depth strategy (phishing-resistant multifactor authentication methods) to safeguard user accounts, said Microsoft.

Also, security awareness and mitigation efforts often focused on protecting organisations from external threats, such as hackers employing stolen or easily guessed credentials. “Threats can be internal too, but an identity governance (helps to reduce internal risks, whether from simple neglect or actual malfeasance,’‘ said the company.

“If you already have an identity governance solution (that enables security administrator to manage user identities and access across the enterprise) in place, you’ll save money, reduce complexity, and close security gaps by consolidating multiple point solutions and adopting a solution that grows with you,’‘ the tech firm suggested.