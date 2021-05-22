Watch | World’s smallest self-folding origami bird

22 May 2021 17:22 IST

A video about potentially one of the world's smallest self-folding origami bird created with the help of nanotechnology, by researchers at Cornell University.

Researchers at Cornell University have created potentially one of the world’s smallest self-folding origami bird with the help of nanotechnology. The team used micron-sized actuators or movers to fold 2D materials into 3D configurations.

These actuators may help nanosized robots to move freely, perform tasks, and form more complicated structures. This development may also pave way for more complex applications of microscopic robots in various areas like performing delicate surgeries.

