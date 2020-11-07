Watch | What is Starlink?

07 November 2020 15:15 IST

A video about Starlink, SpaceX’s mega-constellation of satellites that provide internet.

Starlink is a network of satellites that provide internet. It’s being built by SpaceX, Elon Musk’s aerospace company.

The satellite network operates at 550km above the Earth’s surface in low Earth orbit, unlike conventional internet satellites that are positioned much higher, at over 35,000km.

SpaceX’s first Starlink mission was launched on May 24, 2019, which carried 60 satellites. The company has approval to launch 12,000 Starlink satellites, and it has requested the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to approve launch of another 30,000 satellites.