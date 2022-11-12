Watch | What is Mastodon and how is it different from Twitter?

Not everyone is happy with Elon Musk taking charge of Twitter.
Twitter users are worried that Musk’s free speech ideals will lead to more online abuse, and due to this, users have started leaving the platform.
They have even started looking for an alternative to Twitter
And one platform has become popular, or stands out
It is called Mastodon, which claims to be the “largest decentralized social network on the Internet.”
Mastodon claims it is one platform that cannot be sold, or blocked by governments
Reporting: Sahana Venugopal
Voiceover: Gopika K P
Production: Reenu Cyriac