Technology

Watch | What is Mastodon and how is it different from Twitter?

What is Mastodon and how is it different from Twitter? 

Not everyone is happy with Elon Musk taking charge of Twitter. 

Twitter users are worried that Musk’s free speech ideals will lead to more online abuse, and due to this, users have started leaving the platform. 

They have even started looking for an alternative to Twitter 

And one platform has become popular, or stands out 

It is called Mastodon, which claims to be the “largest decentralized social network on the Internet.” 

Mastodon claims it is one platform that cannot be sold, or blocked by governments 

Reporting: Sahana Venugopal

Voiceover: Gopika K P

Production: Reenu Cyriac


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2022 5:44:43 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/watch-what-is-mastodon-and-how-is-it-different-from-twitter/article66128385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY