Watch | What is Exposure Notifications System?

In May, Apple and Google jointly launched the Exposure Notifications System (ENS) which consists of the Exposure Notification API to supplement manual COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.

Apps developed by public health authorities based on the Exposure Notification API use privacy-preserving technology and Bluetooth Low Energy. A user can choose to turn on or off, the Exposure Notifications.

The Bluetooth Special Interest Group is working to extend the support of ENS to wearable devices.

