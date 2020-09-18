Watch: Visual surveillance technology

A video on how Visual surveillance technology that help users monitor and identify people is becoming popular within homes.

Visual surveillance technology refers to all those devices that help users monitor and identify people. It includes cameras and facial recognition systems.

Offices and large residential complexes have been using CCTV cameras to monitor people but today, cameras within homes are also becoming increasingly popular.

Households are installing both outdoor and indoor security cameras. While outdoor cameras are used to recognise and keep a watch on visitors and passers-by, indoor cameras help in monitoring activities in separate rooms like baby rooms or for the elderly.

These cameras help ensure safety and they allow households to keep track of activities both outside and inside the houses.