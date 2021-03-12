Watch | Using drones to protect crops

12 March 2021 15:58 IST

A video describing how hi-tech devices like drones can help farmers protect their crops from insect damage

Farmers use insecticides to help protect their crops from pests like mosquitos and moths. While it can be helpful, these chemicals can be highly poisonous for humans and wildlife to inhale.

Enter drones by PATS Indoor Drone Solutions. This simple yet handy machine can identify pests in a greenhouse setting and destroy them mid-air. The drone system is the brainchild of former students from the Technical University in Delft who thought up the idea after wondering if they might be able to use drones to kill mosquitos buzzing around their rooms at night.

