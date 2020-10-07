Watch | This is Zuse Z4, the world’s oldest surviving computer

07 October 2020 18:20 IST

A video about the oldest preserved computer in the world, built during the World War II, by German computer pioneer Konrad Zuse.

Zuse Z4 is considered the oldest preserved computer in the world. Built in 1945, the room-sized machine runs on magnetic tapes and needs several people to operate it.

Currently, it is housed at the Deutsches Museum in Munich, but hasn’t been used in quite some time. Researchers and historians have had little knowledge of the device since the manual was lost long ago.

Evelyn Boesch, an archivist at ETH Zurich University discovered the manual among her father’s documents in March. The manual would give researchers a better understanding of how the early computer functioned.