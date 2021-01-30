Watch | This drone can smell obstacles using live moth antenna

30 January 2021 16:45 IST

A video about the "Smellicopter," an autonomous drone that uses live antennae from a moth to smell and avoid obstacles as it travels in the air.

Researchers at the University of Washington and the University of Maryland have developed an autonomous drone that uses live antennae from a moth to smell and avoid obstacles as it travels in the air.

The “smellicopter" was developed in association with the Air Force Center of Excellence on Nature-Inspired Flight Technologies and Ideas (NIFTI), and uses antennae from the Manduca sexta hawkmoth.

Moths can use their antennae to sense chemicals in the environment.

