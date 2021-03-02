Technology

Watch | Hyundai’s concept vehicle ‘TIGER’ can walk on four legs

What was once shown on screen, in the movie Transformers, is now reality with Hyundai’s concept vehicle. The ultimate mobility vehicle (UMV) can transform into a four-legged walking machine from a four-wheeler. It can carry different payloads while traveling across challenging terrain.

Called transforming intelligent ground excursion robot (TIGER), the vehicle is designed to operate autonomously and features a sophisticated leg and wheel locomotion system. The UMV retracts its wheels to drive in its most efficient mode, and uses its walking ability when stuck or needs to travel over difficult terrain.

