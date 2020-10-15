Watch: How insects are being used as drones for sensors

A new light-weight sensor system has been developed by researchers at the University of Washington. It weighs only around 98 milligrams.
It can be carried by insects like moths to destinations that are dangerous or too small for humans to reach. Once it reaches the destination, researchers can send a Bluetooth command to drop the sensor from its perch.
The sensor can fall from a maximum height of 72 feet without breaking. It is powered by a battery. On its way down, it begins rotating around the corner with the battery that slows its descent.
This, combined with the sensor’s low weight, keeps the maximum fall speed at around 11 miles per hour, allowing the sensor to land safely. After landing, the sensor can collect data like temperature or humidity, for around three years.
