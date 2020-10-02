Watch: How Google forecasts where and when flooding may happen

02 October 2020 12:53 IST

A video on Google's flood forecasting model that can predict floods in India and Bangladesh.

Google launched its flood warning service in Patna in 2018. Now, it is expanding the service to whole of India, and parts of Bangladesh.

The California-based company said 200 million people in India and 40 million people in Bangladesh can now receive alerts from its flood forecasting system. The feature uses machine learning to identify areas prone to flooding and alerts people before the waters arrive.

In June, it covered all the worst flood-hit areas of India, sending out around 30 million notifications to people in flood-affected areas.

Advertising

Advertising