Watch | How Earth has changed in last 37 years

22 May 2021 17:34 IST

A video showing how the Earth has changed in the last 37 years using the new Timelapse feature in Google Earth.

For over 15 years, Google’s 3D virtual globe, Google Earth, has been showing incredible images of various places on the planet at just a click. Now, with its new Timelapse feature, people can see how the Earth has changed in the last 37 years.

Timelapse in Google Earth includes 24 million satellite photos capturing nearly four decades of planetary change. According to Google, the Earth has seen rapid environmental change in the past half-century, more than any other point in human history.

