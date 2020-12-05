Technology

Watch | Hackers can turn vacuum cleaners into spying devices

The Hindu Net Desk 05 December 2020 15:07 IST
Updated: 05 December 2020 15:10 IST

A video about hackers using vacuum cleaners equipped with LiDAR sensors to eavesdrop on private conversations in houses.

Hackers have the ability to use Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors in vacuum cleaners to eavesdrop on private conversations in houses.

A LiDAR sensor is designed to scan the surroundings by utilising laser-based ranging techniques to create a distance map. In robotic vacuum cleaners, these sensors act as navigators and provide mapping services to clean houses.

These sensors can act as a microphone and record private conversations, according to a team of researchers at the National University of Singapore.

