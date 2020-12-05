Technology

Watch | Hackers can turn vacuum cleaners into spying devices

Hackers have the ability to use Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) sensors in vacuum cleaners to eavesdrop on private conversations in houses.

A LiDAR sensor is designed to scan the surroundings by utilising laser-based ranging techniques to create a distance map. In robotic vacuum cleaners, these sensors act as navigators and provide mapping services to clean houses.

These sensors can act as a microphone and record private conversations, according to a team of researchers at the National University of Singapore.

