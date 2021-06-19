Watch | Google's first-ever physical retail store

19 June 2021 16:23 IST

A video on Google’s first-ever physical retail store in New York City where customers can come and buy its devices and services from Pixel phones and Nest products to Fitbit wearables and Pixel books.

Google opened its first-ever physical retail store in New York’s Chelsea neighbourhood on June 17 as the tech giant looks to promote its consumer hardware products.

While Google has opened temporary “pop-up” shops earlier, the store in New York will be a permanent space.

With the new store, Google wants to provide customers a place where they can come and buy its devices and services including Pixel phones, Nest products, Fitbit wearables and Pixel books.

