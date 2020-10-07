Watch | Google enables a virtual travel to heritage sites and exotic locations

07 October 2020 16:50 IST

A video showing Google's new initiative that lets people virtually tour and explore travel destinations, including museums and cultural sites across the globe.

Google has introduced a new collection of travel destinations, including museums and cultural sites.

People can virtually tour and explore 37 cultural heritage sites from across the world in augmented reality (AR) on Google Search. The search giant has partnered with the World Tourism Organisation to make this available.

People can search and bring heritage sites like the Maya pyramid of Chichén Itzá, Moai statues of Ahu Ature Huki, and others, right into their living rooms.