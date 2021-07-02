Technology

Watch : For the first time ever an aircraft refuels another in mid-air

For the first time in history, an unmanned aircraft refuelled another aircraft in mid-air.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

An unmanned Boeing MQ-25 T1 aircraft refuelled a U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jet in mid-air. This happened during a test flight on June 4, this year. "This history-making event is a credit to our joint Boeing and Navy team," said Leanne Caret, President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security

 

Read More

 


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Printable version | Jul 2, 2021 3:57:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/watch-for-the-first-time-ever-an-aircraft-refuels-another-in-mid-air/article35095868.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY