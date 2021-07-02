Watch : For the first time ever an aircraft refuels another in mid-air

During a test flight on June 4, a Boeing-owned unmanned MQ-25 T1 aircraft refuelled a U.S. navy F/A-18 fighter jet in mid-air.

For the first time in history, an unmanned aircraft refuelled another aircraft in mid-air.

An unmanned Boeing MQ-25 T1 aircraft refuelled a U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jet in mid-air. This happened during a test flight on June 4, this year. "This history-making event is a credit to our joint Boeing and Navy team," said Leanne Caret, President and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security

