Watch | Do mobile phones cause insomnia?

The results of a study by Bengaluru's NIMHANS which states that excessive use of mobile phone during bed time adversely affects the quality of sleep in video

Is your mobile phone the last thing you look at before you go to sleep? This can affect the quality of your sleep According to a study conducted by NIMHANS, Bengaluru, excessive use of mobile phone during bed time adversely affects the quality of sleep.

The study says, mobile phone usage around bedtime has become an "unstructured leisure activity during night time" with no fixed stopping point.

Among those who used phones before going to bed, 72.4% had poor sleep quality. Among those who do not keep their mobile phones beside them, only 8.89 -12.38 % reported poor sleep. 65.5% of the respondents — more men than women — kept their mobile phone nearby while sleeping.

While men, particularly students, used several game apps, female undergraduate students turned to multimedia applications and social networking sites.

