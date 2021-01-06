Watch: Boston Dynamics dancing robots

06 January 2021 12:33 IST

A video on how Boston Dynamics robots greeted the new year with their dance moves

Boston Dynamics released a video of its robots Atlas, Spot and Handle dancing together. The robots jumped, shuffled, and twirled through different moves. Boston Dynamics was founded in 1992. It is known for its series of mobile robots like Spot, Atlas, and Handle. Atlas, the humanoid robot was designed primarily for search and rescue tasks. Spot, the dog shaped robot was designed for sensing, inspection, and remote operation. Handle, the material-handling robot is used for moving heavy boxes.

