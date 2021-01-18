Watch: Amazon's Self-driving Robotaxi

18 January 2021 13:53 IST

A video explaining Amazon;s self-driving electric Robotaxi.

Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle firm Zoox has unveiled an electric, autonomous robotaxi that is capable of moving at up to 75 mph (about 120 kph), with four people seated in it.

The carriage-style vehicle offers bi-directional driving capabilities and four-wheel steering, and is 3.6 meters long, which allows manoeuvring through compact spaces and changing directions without the need to reverse.

