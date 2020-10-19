Watch: Alphabet's plant buggy scans crops and collects data

19 October 2020 13:30 IST

A video on how Alphabet's robotic plant buggy rolls on farmlands, scanning crops and gathering data to help growers with important plant insights.

Google's parent company Alphabet has developed a robotic plant buggy. It can roll through the fields and scan crops.

It collects data and high-quality images of each plant. The robotics, sensing and software tools collect and interpret diverse data from the field. The team combines these images with other data sets like satellite imagery, weather data, and soil information. This helps growers to get a clear picture of the happenings in the field.

