Watch | A wearable that can track facial expressions while wearing masks

05 December 2020 14:33 IST

A video about C-Face, a wearable sensing technology that can track facial expressions.

Researchers at Cornell University have developed an ear-mounted wearable sensing technology that can track facial expressions, even when someone is wearing a face mask.

The technology, C-Face, uses two tiny cameras and deep learning algorithm to continuously observe facial contours and reconstruct expressions. The researchers have used this technology in prototype devices like earphones and headphones.

Advertising

Advertising