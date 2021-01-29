Watch | A single cartridge that can store 580 TB of data

29 January 2021 17:17 IST

A video about a new magnetic storage media developed by IBM and Fujifilm, that can store about 580 terabytes of data in a single cartridge.

Technology giant IBM and Fujifilm have collaborated to develop magnetic storage media that can store about 580 terabytes (TB) of data in a single cartridge. It can have applications in hybrid cloud environments in addition to storing backup and archival data.

The prototype strontium ferrite (SrFe) particulate magnetic tape developed by Fujifilm offers 317 GB per square inch in areal density, around 27 times more than the current state-of-the-art commercial tape drives, which IBM claims is a new record.

Advertising

Advertising