Watch: A new wireless charging technology

05 March 2021 00:31 IST

A video on a new wireless charging technology by Xiaomi

Xiaomi has introduced a new form of charging. It is called Mi Air Charge Technology. It will enable users to remotely charge electronic devices. No cable or wireless charging stands are required. The charging device has antennas which can detect the location of the smartphone. The device also transmits millimeter-wide waves to the phone through beamforming. On the smartphone side, Xiaomi has developed “beacon antenna” and “receiving antenna array”. The Beacon antenna broadcasts position information. The receiving antenna converts the millimeter wave signal into electric energy that charges the phone.This technology can charge multiple devices at the same time. Xiaomi also plans to make this technology work with smart watches, wearables and living room devices.

