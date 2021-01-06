Warburg Pincus invests $100 mln in Indian consumer electronics firm boAt

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus has invested about $100 million in India's boAt, the consumer electronics firm said on Wednesday.
BoAt, known for its budget-friendly bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, was last valued at nearly $283 million after a $59.6 million funding round in December, according to PitchBook data.
Personal electronics products like headphones have seen a revival in sales since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with homebound users looking for means to aid their remote work and to keep themselves entertained.
Also Read | Xiaomi, Boat earbuds top India's wireless hearable shipment list, report says
During the third quarter of 2020, boAt captured a marketshare of 32.4% in the earwear category in India, according to IDC data.
The company, whose products compete with JBL and Realme, had an annual revenue of ₹7.01 billion ($95.86 million), as of March 2020. ($1 = 73.1264 Indian rupees)
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath