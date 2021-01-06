Technology

Warburg Pincus invests $100 mln in Indian consumer electronics firm boAt

boAt captured a marketshare of 32.4% in the earwear category in India in Q3 2020.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus has invested about $100 million in India's boAt, the consumer electronics firm said on Wednesday.

BoAt, known for its budget-friendly bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, was last valued at nearly $283 million after a $59.6 million funding round in December, according to PitchBook data.

Personal electronics products like headphones have seen a revival in sales since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with homebound users looking for means to aid their remote work and to keep themselves entertained.

Also Read | Xiaomi, Boat earbuds top India's wireless hearable shipment list, report says

During the third quarter of 2020, boAt captured a marketshare of 32.4% in the earwear category in India, according to IDC data.

The company, whose products compete with JBL and Realme, had an annual revenue of ₹7.01 billion ($95.86 million), as of March 2020. ($1 = 73.1264 Indian rupees)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 1:48:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/warburg-pincus-invests-100-mln-in-boat/article33508657.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY