VPN usage surges by 494% in Venezuela after access to X is blocked

A report has stated that VPN demand in Venezuela shot up immediately after the government’s decision to block X for 10 days due to protests over allegations of fraud after the country’s presidential election results were announced. The research team at VpnMentor found that VPN usage had dramatically increased by 494% starting from August 8 after Venezuela’s National Telecommunications Commission blocked the social media platform.

According to the study, VPN demand kept growing and reached its peak the next day on August 9.

Right ahead of elections, VPN networks like Proton and TunnelBear started offering their services in Venezuela for free as a gesture of support. The government’s move which was made to control chatter online was criticised as an attack on free speech and democracy.

The outlet has found similar trends in the past where VPN usage has spiked suddenly due to an internet shutdown owing to protests or civil unrest. Recently, an internet blockade was imposed in Bangladesh after violent protests. Post this, VPN demand surged by over 500%.

