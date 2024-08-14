GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VPN usage surges by 494% in Venezuela after access to X is blocked

Right ahead of elections, VPN networks like Proton and TunnelBear started offering their services in Venezuela for free as a gesture of support

Published - August 14, 2024 02:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: VPN demand in Venezuela shot up immediately after the government’s decision to block X for 10 days due to protests.

FILE PHOTO: VPN demand in Venezuela shot up immediately after the government’s decision to block X for 10 days due to protests. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A report has stated that VPN demand in Venezuela shot up immediately after the government’s decision to block X for 10 days due to protests over allegations of fraud after the country’s presidential election results were announced. The research team at VpnMentor found that VPN usage had dramatically increased by 494% starting from August 8 after Venezuela’s National Telecommunications Commission blocked the social media platform. 

According to the study, VPN demand kept growing and reached its peak the next day on August 9. 

Russia blocks Signal messaging app as authorities tighten control over information

Right ahead of elections, VPN networks like Proton and TunnelBear started offering their services in Venezuela for free as a gesture of support. The government’s move which was made to control chatter online was criticised as an attack on free speech and democracy.

The outlet has found similar trends in the past where VPN usage has spiked suddenly due to an internet shutdown owing to protests or civil unrest. Recently, an internet blockade was imposed in Bangladesh after violent protests. Post this, VPN demand surged by over 500%. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.