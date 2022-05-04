Volkswagen to use Qualcomm chips for its autonomous driving solutions

The German car maker will use Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform’s system-on-chips to enable assisted and automated driving functions up to Level 4.

Volkswagen’s software unit Cariad has picked chipmaker Qualcomm to supply chips for its unified software platform designed for future autonomous driving solutions.

The German car maker will use Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform’s system-on-chips (SoCs) to enable assisted and automated driving functions up to Level 4, where human interaction will not necessary in most situations.

“The connected and automated car of the future is a high-performance computer on wheels,” Cariad CEO Dirk Hilgenberg, said in a statement. “With our automated driving solutions, we are striving to let customers take their hands off the steering wheel in the future.”

The SoCs will be a crucial hardware element in Cariad’s compute platform, which are targeted for all Volkswagen Group vehicles from the middle of the decade, the duo said.

Last year, the German auto major, under the leadership of CEO Herbert Diess, presented its ‘New Auto’ strategy, aimed at leading the Group into an autonomous and sustainable mobility future.

Cariad, established in 2020, is consolidating and further expanding the auto maker’s software competencies. It is working on a unified software platform for all Volkswagen Group brands, comprising an operating system, a unified architecture and an automotive cloud.