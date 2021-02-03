Volkswagen plans to challenge Google with own autonomous car software

HAMBURG, Feb 2

03 February 2021 12:16 IST

Volkswagen and Daimler are working on their own operating systems for autonomous cars to make sure they have a chance to compete with large tech firms such as Apple and Amazon in the area of electric vehicle data.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Volkswagen plans to develop most of the software needed for autonomous cars in-house, the head of the German carmaker's luxury unit Audi said on Tuesday.

The carmaker is not rejecting collaborations in some areas outright, said Markus Duesmann, who as well as running Audi is also on Volkswagen's management board, where he is responsible for research and development.

Advertising

Advertising

"But we'll make the bulk of the software on our own in the future," he said during an industry event.

Asked whether Volkswagen was looking to Alphabet's Google as a benchmark in software development, Duesmann said it wanted to be at least on the same level.

Also Read | Volkswagen takes on Tesla with first ID.4 electric models in China

"We accept the challenge," he added.

Daimler and Volkswagen are working on their own operating systems for autonomous cars to make sure they have a chance to compete with large tech firms such as Apple and Amazon in the area of electric vehicle data.

Despite calls to team up with rivals, Volkswagen is so far planning to go it alone, pointing to its position as the world's second-largest carmaker.

"We have a size that makes us want to cooperate with ourselves initially," said Duesmann, adding that Volkswagen is confident it can set new standards in software development.

Also Read | This Greek island goes electric with Volkswagen transport deal

If other companies wanted to join these standards it would be possible for them to do so, the Audi executive added.

Volkswagen has bundled its software competence into a newly formed unit Car.Software.Org, which employs about 5,000 and develops the VW.OS operating system.