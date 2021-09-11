Volkswagen open to software partnerships, CEO tells Der Spiegel

11 September 2021 12:14 IST

Volkswagen has bundled all its software efforts into one unit, Cariad, hoping to challenge Tesla and Alphabet in a field in which it has not traditionally been active.

Volkswagen is open to partnerships with other carmakers to develop software, Chief Executive Herbert Diess told Der Spiegel.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Volkswagen has bundled all its software efforts into one unit, Cariad, hoping to challenge Tesla and Alphabet in a field in which it has not traditionally been active.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read | Volkswagen to test India EV market with ID range by 2023

The development of operating systems and software for autonomous driving requires high one-time costs, making it important to fit as many vehicles with the technology as possible to pay off, Diess told the German weekly.

"We are open to discussions and prepared to share our platform," Diess said.