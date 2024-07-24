Vivo Tech Day 2024 to showcase brand’s partnerships, IQOO devices 

Vivo on Wednesday announced to hold its second ‘Tech Day’ between July 30 and August 1 in New Delhi after a gap of two years where it will showcase latest technology and invite its equipment partners to brief about their association with the firm.

The Chinese smartphone maker has also completed a decade of operation in India.

“Over the past ten years, the brand has become synonymous with innovation and excellence, contributing significantly to the development of the Indian tech ecosystem and spreading joy in the lives of consumers across the nation. As we mark a decade of commitment to India, Vivo Tech Day 2024 promises to offer a three-day tour for the audience.”

It is expected that Vivo’s German partners like Zeiss and Schott will be a part of a three-day Tech Day 2024.

Vivo is already in process of shifting to a new mega factory in Greater Noida where it would have an enhanced production capacity and more exporting options.

Vivo said to talk about its India’s localisation efforts, components sourced locally, and collaboration with local suppliers.

Vivo India will share about key focus areas that will drive the next phase of its growth in India.

The company will share about AI’s role in device-human interaction, about 5G and 6G during the Tech Day.

The Vivo Tech Day will have a zone for iQOO devices as well.

