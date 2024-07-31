Vivo plans to double production, increase exports with a larger manufacturing facility

Vivo India has manufactured over 150 million smartphones at its Greater Noida based facility in the last ten years. The Chinese smartphone maker also claims that it has localised assembly of motherboard entirely, battery (94%), chargers (97%), camera (77%), and fingerprint sensor (97%). Currently, Vivo has over 30 local suppliers in India.

Since 2022, Vivo exported smartphones worth ₹400 crore from its manufacturing unit in India. Vivo’s ‘Made in India’ phones go to countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Bhutan and Saudi Arabia.

Vivo also plans to double the production and increase exports as it plans to move to a larger manufacturing facility by the end of this year. Currently, it produces around 60 million units annually.

Vivo claims to have invested over ₹3,500 crore in India in the past nine years.

The smartphone maker said it has generated around 2 lakh jobs, directly and indirectly, in India.

In a decade of operations, Vivo claims to have more than 70,000 retail touchpoints across India and they have earned ₹15,000 crore in the last nine years cumulatively.

It says to own around 650 self-managed service centers across the country.

Vivo also told that it has over 120 million users in India.

Vivo shared these insights during the Tech Day 2024.

