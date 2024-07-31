GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vivo plans to double production, increase exports with a larger manufacturing facility

Vivo’s ‘Made in India’ phones go to countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Bhutan and Saudi Arabia

Published - July 31, 2024 12:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vivo plans to double production, increase exports with a larger manufacturing facility

Vivo plans to double production, increase exports with a larger manufacturing facility | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Vivo India has manufactured over 150 million smartphones at its Greater Noida based facility in the last ten years. The Chinese smartphone maker also claims that it has localised assembly of motherboard entirely, battery (94%), chargers (97%), camera (77%), and fingerprint sensor (97%). Currently, Vivo has over 30 local suppliers in India.

Since 2022, Vivo exported smartphones worth ₹400 crore from its manufacturing unit in India. Vivo’s ‘Made in India’ phones go to countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Bhutan and Saudi Arabia.

Vivo also plans to double the production and increase exports as it plans to move to a larger manufacturing facility by the end of this year. Currently, it produces around 60 million units annually.

Vivo claims to have invested over ₹3,500 crore in India in the past nine years.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The smartphone maker said it has generated around 2 lakh jobs, directly and indirectly, in India.

In a decade of operations, Vivo claims to have more than 70,000 retail touchpoints across India and they have earned ₹15,000 crore in the last nine years cumulatively.

It says to own around 650 self-managed service centers across the country.

Vivo also told that it has over 120 million users in India.

Vivo shared these insights during the Tech Day 2024.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / gadgets (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.