ADVERTISEMENT

Visa to lay off around 1,400 employees and contractors: Report

Updated - October 30, 2024 12:14 pm IST

The company continuously evolves its operational model to support growth, “which can lead to the elimination of some roles”

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Visa is planning to lay off about 1,400 employees and contractors by the end of the year. | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Visa is planning to lay off about 1,400 employees and contractors by the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, as the card giant looks to streamline its international business.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 1,000 of the cuts are expected to eliminate technology positions, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report added that most of the other layoffs would focus on Visa's merchant sales and global digital partnership roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the layoffs occurred last week, according to the report. Visa plans to keep its workers in the global digital partnership teams employed through the end of the year, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
PricewaterhouseCoopers laying off about 1,800 workers from U.S. unit: Report

A Visa spokesperson told Reuters the company continuously evolves its operational model to support growth, "which can lead to the elimination of some roles."

The company expects to grow the number of employees at Visa for the foreseeable future, the spokesperson said.

Visa employed 28,800 employees at the end of fiscal year 2023.

The world's largest payments processor is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the market closes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US