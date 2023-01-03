  • Resolution: 3840x2160 (4K)
  • Brightness: 2400 (LED Lumens)
  • Light Source Type: LED
  • Life Span with Normal Mode: up to 30,000 hours
  • Throw Ratio: 0.25
  • Storage: Total 16GB (12GB available storage)
  • Input: HDMI:  3; USB Type C: 1 (5V/ 2A); Audio-in (3.5mm): 1; USB Type A: 3 (USB3.0 Reader x1, USB2.0 Reader x1,Wifi dongle x1)
  • Speaker: 20W Cube x2