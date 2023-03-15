ADVERTISEMENT

ViewSonic expands its LS series of projectors with LS510 and LS610 LED projectors

March 15, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

The ViewSonic LS510 and LS610 LED projectors aimed at corporates and the education sector claim 4800 ANSI lumens of brightness with optimal energy efficiency

The Hindu Bureau

ViewSonic released the LS510WE, LS510WP, LS610WHE, LS610HDH, LS610WHP, and LS610HDHP LED projectors aimed at workplaces and schools. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ViewSonic on Wednesday released the LS510 and LS610 LED projectors expanding its Luminous Superior series.

The company also released the LS510WE, LS510WP, LS610WHE, LS610HDH, LS610WHP, and LS610HDHP LED projectors aimed at workplaces and schools.

The projectors are equipped with 3rd generation LED technology ranging from 3000 to 4800 ANSI lumens along with a claimed high contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1.

ALSO READ
ViewSonic X1000 4K Projector Review | A device to transform your living room into a mini-theatre

The LS610HDH, boosts 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR/HLG support, for clarity and presentation productivity.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The projectors come with 360-degree projection built-in 5V/2A USB output along with a sealed optical engine with IP5X which the company claims help maintain crystal-clear image quality and product longevity.

The company claims that the projectors require minimal maintenance by offering a 30,000 hours-long lifespan and come with a variety of time and energy-saving features like fast power on and off.

“The newly launched projectors - LS510 and LS610, have enhanced the brightness range to 4800 ANSI lumens”, said Mr Muneer Ahmad, Vice President Sales and Marketing ViewSonic India.

The ViewSonic LS series projectors are available in the price range of ₹80,000 to ₹2,10,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US