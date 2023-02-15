ViewSonic Colorpro QHD VP2768A Monitor Review: A good proposition for pro users 

February 15, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

With a multitude of monitors available in the market from companies like Panasonic, Samsung, HP, LG, Acer and others, it can be a challenge to select one, especially when it comes to pro users, the requirements can vary for different uses.

With content creation being an important function for pro users the market for monitors fulfilling these needs has expanded even further. We reviewed the ViewSonic Colorpro QHD VP2468A sRGB monitor, which is aimed at users with the need for a colour accurate, and versatile, monitor that can easily be used in a daisy chain. Here is what we found.

In the box

The ViewSonic Colorpro QHD professional VP2768A 27-inch sRGB monitor comes in an easy-to-handle box. The review unit we received came with a sturdy docking station, two power cables, a USB C to C cable, an HDMI cable and a VGA cable.

The addition of these cables makes the unit easy to set up with a CPU, a secondary display for a laptop and even a gaming console.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Setting up the display with the dock is also easy and does not take more than a few minutes.

Design

The monitor comes with a clean design, as it should. The bezels are thin and do not obstruct the viewing experience. And while all the ports are situated behind the display panel, they are not difficult to access, as the monitor can be rotated by 120 degrees. However, users will have to be careful when swivelling the monitor from horizontal to vertical orientation, as it is easy to bump the display on table surfaces. The monitor dock allows for vertical movement of the display, along with tilt functionality which comes in handy when setting up a daisy chain.

Controls for colour calibration, power, mode switching and volume are located behind the panel on the right side. And while we faced some difficulty in using them due to the lack of visibility, for most users it will be a one-time job. However, pro users, whom the monitor targets, might not be pleased with the idea of having to locate them every time they need to switch modes.

The monitor comes with two USB 3.2 Type A Down Stream, USB 3.2 Type C Up Stream, one DisplayPort Alt mode, one HDMI port, one ethernet LAN (RJ45), and one display out port. The monitor also comes with a 3.5mm audio out port, which should come in handy when editing videos.

Display

The QHD, IPS LED display on the ViewSonic Colorpro VP2768A comes with 2560 x 1440 resolution along with a 1,000:1 (typ) static contrast ratio and 16:9 aspect ratio. The display has a 60 Hz refresh rate with a blue light filter and a wide colour gamut. The screen has a response time of 5ms.

Performance

The display on the ViewSonic Colorpro VP2768A is plenty bright and allows for accurate colour representation, with good contrast. Viewing angles are also good and we did not face any problems when using the display for content consumption, editing images or when using it with a gaming console.

For videos as well the display gives accurate representation and delivers details and sharpness without lags or distortion of frames.

When used as a secondary or sidecar for Apple devices, the monitor was able to hold its own with good calibration and smooth transitioning of input devices. However, we did notice that the display works better when used with Apple laptops, rather than when used as a secondary display for windows laptops.

However, since that is a niche use case, we believe that for most users when connecting the monitor to a daisy chain the integration of devices will be smooth with good display output.

The display also boasts of a colour blindness mode, which should come in handy for designers to ensure their productions are accessible to their targeted user base. The addition of “eye-care technology”, which helps in delivering a flicker-free and blue light filter helps when using the display for extended periods of time, which is something most of its intended user base will appreciate.

Verdict

The ViewSonic ColourproVP2768A, with its multitude of connectivity ports, good colour representation, ease of setup and ability to seamlessly fit in a daisy chain make it a good proposition for content developers, editors and gamers. And while it delivers on two important parameters, the lack of a webcam and speakers will keep the monitor from becoming a viable option for users who look for a one-size-fits-all approach for their workstations.

The ViewSonic Colourpro VP2768A is priced at ₹ 36,100.