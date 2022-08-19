Vietnam orders tech firms to store user data onshore as it tightens cybersecurity rules

The new rules will apply to social media companies like Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Meta's Facebook, and telecommunications operators

Reuters HANOI
August 19, 2022 11:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Vietnam orders tech firms to store user data onshore as it tightens cybersecurity rules | Photo Credit: REUTERS

ADVERTISEMENT

Vietnam's government has ordered technology firms to store their users' data locally and set up local offices, its latest move to tighten cybersecurity rules.

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The new rules, issued in a decree on Wednesday, will apply to social media companies like Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Meta's Facebook, and telecommunications operators, and will take effect on October 1.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Data of all internet users ranging from financial records and biometric data to information on peoples' ethnicity and political views, or any data created by users while surfing the internet must be to stored domestically," the decree stated.

Authorities will have the right to issue data collection requests for purpose of investigation and to ask service providers to remove content if it is deemed to violate the government's guidelines, the decree added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Foreign firms will have 12 months to set up local data storage and representative offices after receiving instructions from the Minister of Public Security, and will have to store the data onshore for a minimum period of 24 months, according to the decree.

Two tech firms contacted by Reuters, Google and Meta, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Vietnam is run by the Communist Party, which maintains tight media censorship and tolerates little dissent. It has tightened internet rules over the past few years, culminating in a cybersecurity law that came into effect in 2019 and national guidelines on social media behaviour introduced in June last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
technology (general)
Vietnam
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app