Video is the closest to human interaction, and hybrid is here to stay, Logitech’s top executive says

Nothing has disrupted the way we work as much as the pandemic has in the past two years. Work moved into homes, computers, tablets and smartphones became tools to impart learning, and business functions were plumbed with virtual desks while a large proportion of formal workers collaborated using different applications.

Such a tectonic shift in the way we work would not have been possible without the advances in videoconferencing hardware and software. While video applications like Zoom, Teams, and Google Meets handled the software of interface, few firms played an active role on the hardware side. Even Apple, known for its elegant design and state-of-art hardware, has not given much thought to peripheral devices like the mouse, keyboard and camera.

But, Lausanne, Switzerland-headquartered Logitech has been building an entire ecosystem of videoconferencing and peripheral tools that let people go beyond the pandemic as hybrid work and video-based meetings have become the norm.

Anand Lakshmanan, Head of B2B, India and Southwest Asia spoke to The Hindu’s John Xavier at the company’s R&D facility in Chennai about the changing nature of conference rooms, advent of small-sized rooms for huddle meetings, product expectations of Millennials and Gen Z, and tools for creators.

Following the success of its MX 3 Master and Keys, the company launched its all-in-one docking station in India in November. The unit is designed to declutter work desks by providing a single connection point so users can plug in multiple devices and use it as a hub.

Apart from the mice and keyboard, the company’s videoconferencing line-up comes with an insight-generating sensor attached to the unit that lets people know how efficiently an office room is utilised based on the number of conference attendees.

More details on the discussion in edited excerpts below:

How is Logitech approaching the future of work?

Anand Lakshmanan: Logitech’s typical approach to new product introductions has always been seeking feedback from existing users. Almost 90% of our products were born out of customer expectations and demands. We ask existing users about their day-to-day collaboration, and what are some of the areas they feel are left unaddressed that they wish had a solution. Based on those needs, we develop products for specific needs. And when the world changed, our customers’ expectations also changed. We track this through a programme called customer acceptance testing. Before commercially launching solutions to the marketplace, we make it available for a select set of customers who test these products and give us feedback. We fine tune these inputs, and make it available as new features in our products.

Has the pandemic changed the way you approach building products and features?

AL: Logitech got into providing solutions for the enterprise market about five years ago, which is definitely before the pandemic. But during the pandemic, specific requirements came from customers. That’s how we built the whiteboard product, which did not have any need before the pandemic. Now, meetings are no longer the same. There are always remote participants in every meeting. And if you’re not on video, you’re certainly going to miss a lot of things. So, while video adoption is increasing, there are many other challenges that come along with the adoption of video, especially for the remote users.

We have also been focused on room solutions. And even before the pandemic, we built products that can cater to small, medium and large rooms settings. Now, we are engaging in scenarios where existing rooms are refitted to suit the new way of working. So, we’re building features that will reduce the need for making too many changes to the physical environment.

So, therein lies another challenge. You have a lot of different offerings for multiple use cases. Is there a challenge in getting the message across to enterprises looking for specific needs? How are you managing that challenge?

AL: As far as enterprise sales is concerned, we do not sell to customers directly. We engage with them. We help them understand our portfolio of products and work with them to pick the right one for their context. It’s a fact that most times Logitech is not a standalone solution. It is part of an ecosystem that the customer has already deployed to get an overall collaboration experience. So, we work within that ecosystem. So, for example, if somebody is using Zoom as their cloud collaboration platform, and the room size is such that they actually do not want to have an integrated microphone, they want a standalone microphone. And there are good brands that are available in the marketplace, so people can decide to deploy a microphone array from one of the them. So then, Logitech works with that brand and ensures that when the customer deploys the Logitech video collaboration solution in conjunction with that microphone array, they do not experience any issue. We do the homework of integrating our products and making it compatible with all these ecosystem solutions, much before the product actually leaves the factory.

That means, you play a consultative role on deploying products and solutions within an enterprise. How do you go about with it?

AL: In fact, we go one step further. We work with the people who do the professional service of designing workplaces for the customer. This is important as feedback from Logitech at a design stage is crucial. In one scenario, you have an existing room and you find a solution in the market that fits into that room. But if you want to have the best experience, it’s actually done together so relevant technologies are made available. This makes the overall experience effective.

So, we get involved at the design stage and provide inputs. And while we work with customers at the design stage and help them deploy the product, we also have some compelling support offerings from Logitech. We ensure that the customer continues to get the same experience because we take care of the product even after it is deployed.

The pandemic has changed the way we work. As a firm that has helped your clients in design phase, what is your observation on how workplaces have changed? And how has employees’ mindset changed?

AL: Employees’ expectations have changed. They are varied. They want to use more cloud collaboration than be in a physical space. Most meetings are now virtual. That means, they need easy to connect solutions. And these are people who don’t want to spend a lot of time setting up things or configuring systems. They want a clutter-free interface. When they’re connected, they want it to be ready and immediately usable. This is the expectation of millennials.

Firms that use legacy systems have invested on certain technologies that belong to an earlier generation. And they probably made investments on these solutions just around the time when the world was shutting down during the pandemic. That does not mean they have to do away with those investments. So we take into consideration these legacy deployments and build solutions that are compatible with old systems. We provide the flexibility for customers to continue getting more out of those investments.

What about Gen Z? How do they perceive workplaces?

AL: They are the plug and play, ready to use group. They take work to many places. They are also willing and forthcoming to try various solutions. So, we have made sure that from an experience standpoint, people don’t have to compromise. We have, for instance, provided an experience where a pair of wireless earbuds provides the same experience as a wired headphone by integrating itself with a cloud platform. And these are certified products, which means whenever the platform launches enhancements to their software, it finds its way into the devices as well. So, you get a top notch experience.

And coming to one of the videoconferencing cameras from Logitech that has sensors to tell how many people are in the room. How does it work? And how exactly does it gather data, and how do you keep it secure?

AL: First and foremost, we don’t enforce anything on our customers. It is completely up to them what they want to enable and what they don’t want to. They have the flexibility. It’s just like getting into settings and enabling a few things. We have the capability built into the products and solutions that we offer. For example, if you want to know how many people are in a meeting room, you have the insight and you can access that information. But if you feel that your employees will not feel comfortable about it, you do not have to capture that data. You can always switch it off. So the flexibility is available with you. But the trade-off is your decision-making is probably not going to be based on data, it is going to go back to what it was earlier, which is more hearsay and gut feel and things like that.

On data storage, whatever we collect is all stored in a multi-tenant system, which is accessible only to the client. Insight and analytics are licensed. The management part of the software is free of cost. Even there, data is stored only if the client wants it. It is not available for any other corporation. So it’s absolutely secure.

What has been your experience with enterprises during the pandemic? How have their needs and wants changed?

AL: If you just rewind two years when the pandemic hit, one of the first things that IT teams had to do was to make remote working possible. Because one fine morning, we stopped coming to office. But businesses had to run, which means you had to make whatever was available to people in the office available to them at home as well. This was not easy as large corporations had employees around the world. And to keep them connected was a nightmare for the IT team. Thankfully video meetings through various platforms help people stay connected.

After this came the challenge of voice and video quality. Some considered enterprise-grade experience at home. That’s when Logitech started providing solutions for people to use at home. Finally, after this was taken care of, reporting challenges emerged as they used these technologies on a day-to-day basis. Some were still new to this technology. So, they needed training on how to use them.

This is where working from home actually was a challenge for the IT teams again. IT teams were looking to manage things remotely because everybody was working from home. And that’s when we came up with the idea of logic sync. With it, at a fundamental level, people will be able to manage their VC infrastructure. Admins can sit in any part of the world and be able to get an overview on meeting room usage, device health and the firmware running on it. This is the manageability part. And like I said, there is an extended part to it, where they can also get insights, they can do a lot of analysis, go back to users with those insights with which they can actually have more effective meetings.

The ‘creator’ pool is a new stream within the enterprise section. What is your perspective on this pool? How much importance do they get in your client portfolio?

AL: They have always been the focus group for most of our solutions as they need effective tools to make life easy for themselves and for others, for that matter. We have always been a company focused on providing solutions that start with the user in mind. We are probably the only company among the few companies that has a mouse for instance, where you don’t have to move the mouse. We also develop products for those who work long hours in front of computers. They are engaged in intricate designs; they work on software like CAD CAM where finite movements of the cursor is important. In such scenarios, you do not expect them to have a traditional mouse. We developed solutions to help them keep their hand in one place, while being able to achieve their goal. So, the design philosophy across any category of our products is adaptive to the user’s need. We have keyboards, for example, where people can change the keys at their end, and replace with emojis because that is what I’m told Gen Z needs to write.

The macroeconomic headwind is affecting several firms. And as a result, they are looking to tighten their budgets. Is that having an impact on your sales forecast?

AL: One thing is for sure: video is here to stay. We can’t deny that. We have to adopt video, the closest that comes to human interaction. Hybrid is also here to stay, it is not going to change any time in the near future. It’s only important that organisations acknowledge this and make the right investments. Our products and solutions appeal to a larger segment of the target addressable market. Our customers range from start-ups to large multi-national firms that employ a large number of people. So, we have both ends of the spectrum.

In the Indian market, our entry level cameras start from ₹3,000 upwards. And our most expensive room solution is about ₹5.5 lakh. This is the price range we operate in. So, I think if you look at the Indian economy per se, most organisations which care about experience of their employees, as well as their customers, definitely will be able to afford these solutions. These are enterprise-grade products that come with superlative experience at an affordable cost.