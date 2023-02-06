Vedanta appoints David Reed as CEO of its semiconductor business

February 06, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

Vedanta, on Monday, announced the appointment of David Reed as the Chief Executive Officer of its semiconductor business. Reed will be responsible for setting up a state-of-the-art semiconductor fab unit and semiconductor assembling and testing unit, the company shared.

Reed’s extensive international experience includes establishment of a complete semiconductor ecosystem with global execution of wafer fabrication, research and development, assembly and testing, total quality management and packaging, and supply chain management.

In a career spanning several geographies such as Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.S., Italy and the Philippines, Reed has established a reputation for growing the business, increasing revenues, delivering shareholder values, executing joint ventures and building winning teams and has served on multiple boards, crafting the growth and profit strategies of technology majors.

Formerly with NXP Semiconductors, Reed moved to the company as part of the merger with Freescale Semiconductor, where he had served as Senior VP for manufacturing operations.

David Reed previously served as VP and GM at GlobalFoundries and is an undergraduate in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the University of Dallas, began his career at Texas Instruments in 1984, where he served for 26 years in a variety of leadership roles across the world.

“He has played a pivotal role in shaping the entire global semiconductor industry. His expertise and experience will be an asset as we embark upon this critical journey with Foxconn to help create a sustainable domestic electronic manufacturing ecosystem in India, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an AatmaNirbhar Bharat”, said Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta.

In September 2022, Vedanta signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up India’s first semiconductor fab unit, a display fab unit, and a semiconductor assembling and testing unit in the state and recently signed MoUs with 30 Japanese companies for development of India’s semiconductor and display glass manufacturing ecosystem.