A quick scan of the most downloaded shows on Apple Podcasts and Spotify in India

As the aroma of the last scented diya recedes, we settle back into our regular routines before the next holiday comes along, resigned to days full of emails to answer and meetings to attend. Maybe it’s this culture of too-full days and lists that refuse to end that makes us seek out content that takes us to a different zone, an escape, as it were, from the burdens of the mundane.

However, a quick scan of the most downloaded shows in India on two major platforms — Apple Podcasts and Spotify — suggests that podcast listening is more instrumental than escapist. Self-help and spirituality are at the top, followed closely by news and current affairs. On Purpose by Jay Shetty features on both (4 on Apple and 15 on Spotify last week) — this is a show where the host deals with issues as marking personal boundaries, managing relationships, or setting life goals. Retellings of epics and classics such as Sudipta Bhawmik’s The Stories of the Mahabharata rate high, as do talks by Isha Foundation’s ‘Sadhguru’ Jaggi Vasudev. Topping the escape route are — perhaps unsurprisingly — true crime podcasts, though I still do find it curious that so many of us veer towards the dark side as a source of amusement, or perhaps more correctly, diversion.

High on crime

Around the podverse Edith!, a scripted comedy in eight episodes from QCODE, featuring Rosamund Pike in the title role, is a riff on the power behind the presidency in Woodrow Wilson’s White House. Despite the many inside jokes, Pike’s performance makes it worth the attention. No Way Home is a four-part mini-series from The Intercept that has Afghans telling their own stories of the loss of home — whether they stay or leave — following the Taliban’s takeover of the country. Fearless Freedom: the Kavita Krishnan Podcast has the feminist-activist discussing politics and society and speaking her mind on issues of the day — beginning with the policing of women’s bodies and the hijab controversy in India and Iran. “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy... or hysterical,” asks Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in the October 11 episode of her show Archetypes, because “the archetype is never the real thing”, which includes conversations on mental health with actors Constance Wu and Deepika Padukone. Empire, launched in August, brings together William Dalrymple and Anita Anand to render in audio their prodigious popular history oeuvre.

The one Indian true crime podcast that has stayed consistently on the charts is Desi Crime — they recently dropped their 60th episode — which kicks off a listener feedback series they call ‘Chai & Chithi’. This show had a brief mention in this column a couple of months ago, and, impressed by the show’s longevity (it’s been around five years now), I decided to get to know it a little better. Hosted by Aryaan Misra and Aishwarya Singh who come to podcasting with backgrounds in philosophy and nuclear science/ policy respectively, the show features more than just grisly whodunits involving South Asian perpetrators or victims.

One unlikely subject for a podcast of this genre is passive euthanasia, which the hosts get into with the case of Aruna Shanbaug (episode no. 55), around whom the debate on the right to die raged for close to four decades. It was, of course, a violent crime that led to Shanbaug’s injuries and left her in a vegetative state in 1973, and the hosts spend a fair amount of time laying out the context of the incident for those unfamiliar with the case (described in compelling detail in Pinky Virani’s 1998 book, Aruna’s Story) before going on to talk about the legal and ethical questions it raises.

Other episodes tackle cases we may be more familiar with — Sidhu Moosewala, Sushant Singh Rajput, Qandeel Baloch, and yes, even Charles Sobhraj. The show unfolds as two hosts exploring the case together — with one doing the research and the other posing the questions. Misra and Singh are empathetic and articulate narrators, avoiding sensationalism and voyeurism. While they draw on easily available sources, they skillfully weave the information into coherent stories that combine fact and educated opinion, using these to raise social, cultural or philosophical questions that they attempt to grapple with — and they make no pretense of having all the answers.

Postscript: This will be my last column here, but I’m keeping my headphones on and will continue to find peace and pleasure in the podverse. I hope you do too!

The Hyderabad-based writer and academic is a neatnik fighting a losing battle with the clutter in her head.