ADVERTISEMENT

Users test ChatGPT-like Ernie bot, Baidu’s Hong Kong shares rebound

March 17, 2023 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - BEIJING/SHANGHAI

Hong Kong-listed shares in China's Baidu rebounded 15.7% as users shared their experiences with the Ernie bot

Reuters

File photo of Baidu’s co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Robin Li | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hong Kong-listed shares in China's Baidu rebounded 15.7% on Friday as users told of their experiences with the Ernie bot, recouping losses from a day earlier prompted by the chatbot's launch, which failed to impress.

On Thursday, viewers of the Chinese search engine giant's presentation panned the company's lack of a live demonstration and a public launch, comparing it unfavourably to the capabilities and free-to-use launch of U.S. research lab OpenAI's ChatGPT in November.

But some of the few users who received invite codes to try Ernie later in the day began to post and livestream tests of the Chinese chatbot and do a side-by-side comparison with U.S. chatbots such as Microsoft's Bing chatbot, which is powered by ChatGPT technology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
China says it sees the potential of ChatGPT-like technology

One user described on the Weibo social media platform how Ernie had answered a question about the status of Hong Kong philosopher Zhang Jinqing accurately.

"The response was O.K.", the user said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"There is a definite gap between Ernie bot and Bing, but it is not insanely big, in certain questions (Ernie) even performed better than Bing," according to a Weibo post by tech blogger Chapingjun, who has more than 2.4 million followers.

Analysts also said the initial disappointment the market felt from the launch was tempered by the realisation that the Chinese search engine giant was still best placed to build China's strongest rival to ChatGPT.

"The market's demand for the industrial application of general large-scale models is rapidly stimulated, and (Baidu) is expected to rely on historical accumulation and first-mover advantages to quickly acquire users and data," CITIC Securities said in a research note on Friday.

More than 75,000 corporate users have applied for a trial of an Ernie API developed by Baidu Cloud, the Chinese company said in a video published on its official WeChat account on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US