Users complain about the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro series

The phone is shaking and making a grinding noise while taking pictures through third party apps like Instagram, users complained.

Abhishek Chatterjee
September 20, 2022 09:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The iPhone series comes with a 48MP camera | Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone 14 Pro users are complaining about the camera of Apple’s newly launched smartphone.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Users have posted on platforms like Twitter, YouTube and Reddit that they are unable to take pictures using the smartphone on third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

“We’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera,” tweeted Luke Miami, a content creator and social media influencer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also posted a video on YouTube while taking a picture through the iPhone 14 Pro and it shows that the phone is shaking and making a grinding noise while capturing the picture.

“I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app,” complained an user on Reddit.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Some users considered this to be a software issue. The third party apps are not updated yet for iOS 16 and the new camera setup, they complained on Reddit.

The Hindu reached out to Apple for a comment but they did not respond.

The Cupertino company launched the iPhone 14 Pro series early this month in its ‘Far Out’ event. The smartphone series comes with a 48MP main camera and is powered by Apple’s newest chip for a smartphones, A16 bionic.

The series includes iPhone 14 Pro starting at a price of ₹1,29,900 in India and iPhone 14 Pro Max starting at ₹1,39,900.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app