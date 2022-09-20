Users complain about the camera of the iPhone 14 Pro series

The phone is shaking and making a grinding noise while taking pictures through third party apps like Instagram, users complained.

iPhone 14 Pro users are complaining about the camera of Apple’s newly launched smartphone.

Users have posted on platforms like Twitter, YouTube and Reddit that they are unable to take pictures using the smartphone on third-party apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

“We’re having some issues with the 14 Pro Max camera,” tweeted Luke Miami, a content creator and social media influencer.

He has also posted a video on YouTube while taking a picture through the iPhone 14 Pro and it shows that the phone is shaking and making a grinding noise while capturing the picture.

“I’ve been experiencing my camera shaking uncontrollably whenever I open Snapchat or use the camera for Instagram. However, I don’t run into any issues when I use the regular camera app,” complained an user on Reddit.

Some users considered this to be a software issue. The third party apps are not updated yet for iOS 16 and the new camera setup, they complained on Reddit.

The Hindu reached out to Apple for a comment but they did not respond.

The Cupertino company launched the iPhone 14 Pro series early this month in its ‘Far Out’ event. The smartphone series comes with a 48MP main camera. iPhone 14 pro is powered by Apple’s newest chip for a smartphone, A16 bionic.