Users can now send messages to themselves on Whatsapp

January 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST

WhatsApp will now enable users to send messages to themselves using the platform, to keep track of their notes and messages.

Messages to yourself work and look like regular chats, but users can’t make audio calls, video calls, mute notifications, block or report themselves, or see their last seen and online, WhatsApp said in its FAQ page.

Prior to this update, the only way to send a message to yourself on WhatsApp was to create a group with only the user in it. Now, users can choose themselves from the contact list to start a new conversation and send messages, URLs, stickers, and other media just for themselves. They can also forward messages to themselves.

WhatsApp ensured that messages to yourself are end-to-end encrypted.

To avail the feature, users can open chats, tap and search for their name or phone number to create the chat.

Apps like Telegram are already using this feature.

WhatsApp is also rolling out other new features like the ability to search for a message by date, drag-and-drop support for sharing media, and an undo button for deleted messages, 9to5 mac reported.

Earlier this year, Meta announced that users can connect to the platform via proxy servers to ensure their safety and security.