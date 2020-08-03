US to get contact tracing apps based on Apple, Google’s Exposure Notifications System

03 August 2020 16:40 IST

20 states and territories in the U.S. are exploring apps based on ENS. Together, these states and territories represent about 45% of the U.S. population.

Contact tracing apps based on Apple and Google’ Exposure Notifications Systems (ENS) are expected in the U.S. in the coming weeks as the API gets updates to improve detection.

“We expect to see the first set of these apps roll out over the coming weeks,” Dave Burke, Vice President of Engineering at Google, said in a statement.

ENS has been used by public health authorities to launch apps in 16 countries and regions across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and South America, Burke added.

The API now supports interoperability between countries, where Exposure Notification apps have been launched. A national key server, to support all U.S. states, was announced to facilitate Exposure Notification alerts for people traveling between states, Google said in a statement.

In May, Apple and Google jointly launched the ENS which consists of the Exposure Notification API to supplement manual COVID-19 contact tracing efforts. Apps developed by public health authorities based on the Exposure Notification API used privacy-preserving technology and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE).

ENS generates random IDs for a device, which change every 10-20 minutes, to ensure they cannot be used to identify individuals and their location. Devices exchange these IDs in the background, even when the app is not open, using Bluetooth.

All the random IDs associated with positive COVID-19 cases are intermittently checked against a device’s own list, and it notifies, in case of a match.

Further, a user can choose to turn on or off, the Exposure Notifications, and even when in use, ENS does not use location data of a user’s device. Only public health authorities can use ENS, and a user’s identity is not shared with Google, Apple or other users, Google said in a statement.

As a privacy measure, the Android operating system does not allow apps and services Bluetooth scanning unless the device location setting is on. However, on Android 11, users will be able to use Exposure Notification apps without turning on the device location setting, it added.

In addition, to improve the detection of nearby devices, Bluetooth calibration values for hundreds of devices have been updated. And improvements for apps and developer debug tools have been made to aid public health authorities.