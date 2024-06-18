ADVERTISEMENT

US sues Adobe over subscription plan disclosures

Published - June 18, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Reuters

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. government sued Adobe, accusing it of harming consumers by enrolling them in its most lucrative subscription plans without clearly disclosing important terms. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. government on Monday sued Adobe, accusing the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat of harming consumers by enrolling them in its most lucrative subscription plans without clearly disclosing important terms.

In a complaint filed in the San Jose, California, federal court, the government said Adobe failed to adequately disclose hefty early termination fees, sometimes reaching hundreds of dollars, when customers sign up for "annual, paid monthly" subscription plans.

The government said Adobe hides important terms in fine print and behind textboxes and hyperlinks, clearly discloses the fees only when subscribers try to cancel, and makes canceling an onerous and complicated process.

Monday's lawsuit seeks civil fines, an injunction and other remedies.

Adobe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

