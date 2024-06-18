GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

US sues Adobe over subscription plan disclosures

Published - June 18, 2024 12:30 pm IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. government sued Adobe, accusing it of harming consumers by enrolling them in its most lucrative subscription plans without clearly disclosing important terms.

FILE PHOTO: The U.S. government sued Adobe, accusing it of harming consumers by enrolling them in its most lucrative subscription plans without clearly disclosing important terms. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The U.S. government on Monday sued Adobe, accusing the maker of Photoshop and Acrobat of harming consumers by enrolling them in its most lucrative subscription plans without clearly disclosing important terms.

In a complaint filed in the San Jose, California, federal court, the government said Adobe failed to adequately disclose hefty early termination fees, sometimes reaching hundreds of dollars, when customers sign up for "annual, paid monthly" subscription plans.

The government said Adobe hides important terms in fine print and behind textboxes and hyperlinks, clearly discloses the fees only when subscribers try to cancel, and makes canceling an onerous and complicated process.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Monday's lawsuit seeks civil fines, an injunction and other remedies.

Adobe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.