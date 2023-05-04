ADVERTISEMENT

A U.S. state law makes it mandatory for adult websites to verify user age

May 04, 2023 02:45 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

A new age verification law in the U.S. state of Utah has resulted in adult websites like Pornhub blocking Utah-based users

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Utah State Capitol | Photo Credit: AP

The U.S. state of Utah has passed a law that would require adult websites to ensure their users are aged 18 and above, via a digital ID.

The Online Pornography Viewing Age Requirements bill (SB287) was signed in March, placing greater responsibility on adult websites such as Pornhub to make sure that their users are aged 18 and above in Utah.

The pornography platform blocked all Utah-based visitors in response.

Pornhub said in a video statement that it was against the decision and claimed that asking users to provide identity credentials every time they visited the site would be a privacy risk, and could endanger children.

Pornhub warned that such legislation could drive users to less regulated pornography platforms.

The company instead called for device-based verification and said it was completely disabling access to its website in Utah until a better proposal was put forward.

Multiple survivors of sexual assault have alleged that Pornhub and its parent company MindGeek knowingly hosted videos showing rape and child abuse on the platform.

